Задайте вопрос к предложению She has read this book. – Has she read this book? The technician will have installed the new equipment in our laboratory by the beginning of the new year.

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Вроде так .. Will the technician have installed и дальше все остальное..
