Задайте вопрос к предложению She has read this book. – Has she read this book? The technician will have installed the new equipment in our laboratory by the beginning of the new year.
Английский язык
Задайте вопрос к предложению She has read this book. – Has she read this book? The technician will have installed the new equipment in our laboratory by the beginning of the new year.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Вроде так .. Will the technician have installed и дальше все остальное..
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика