Задание :Write the questions and then answer them.1. Where \ you \ go \ now. Пример: Where are you going now? To the park.2. What \ you \ wear \ right \ now. _________________________________________3. What \ be \ the \ weather...

Гость: Гость:

2 What are you wearing right now? I`m wearin a red sweater and dark blue jeans. 3 What is the weather like today? It`s sunny and a wind is blowing slowly. 4 What are your parents doing at the moment? They are reading a newspaper. 5 What time do you get up every day? I get up at nine o`clock every day. 6 Which season do you like most? Most of all I like a spring.