Задание :Write the questions and then answer them.1. Where \ you \ go \ now. Пример: Where are you going now? To the park.2. What \ you \ wear \ right \ now. _________________________________________3. What \ be \ the \ weather...
Английский язык
Задание :Write the questions and then answer them.1. Where \ you \ go \ now. Пример: Where are you going now? To the park.2. What \ you \ wear \ right \ now. _________________________________________3. What \ be \ the \ weather \ like \ today. _________________________________________4. What \ your \ parents \ do \ at \ the moment. _________________________________________5. What \ you \ time \ get \ up \ every \ day. _________________________________________6. Which \ season \ you \ like \ most. _________________________________________
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2 What are you wearing right now? I`m wearin a red sweater and dark blue jeans. 3 What is the weather like today? It`s sunny and a wind is blowing slowly. 4 What are your parents doing at the moment? They are reading a newspaper. 5 What time do you get up every day? I get up at nine o`clock every day. 6 Which season do you like most? Most of all I like a spring.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Какие материки омывают: Тихий океан, Северный Ледовитый океан, Южный океан, Индийский океан, Атлантический океан. (Писать раздельно по группам)
Английский язык
Задание :Write the questions and then answer them.1. Where \ you \ go \ now. Пример: Where are you going now? To the park.2. What \ you \ wear \ ri...
Математика
После того как из бидона взяли 8 л молока, в нем осталось на 12 л молока больше, чем в??яли. Сколько литров молока осталось в бидоне?