Английский язык
Fill in the blanks with "who" " whose" "what" "when" Where" "why" "how much" ""how many" or "what time" 2) is your party? On sturday. 3) are these footboll boots? They're John's 4) money have you got? $10 5) is your school? it's near the station
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2when 3whose 4how much money 5where
