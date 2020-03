Расставь слова в правильном порядке. Запиши вопросы. Example : she , Sunday , in , last , Was , the , country? - Was she in the country last Sunday? 1) school , Were , at , they , yesterday? - ______________________________...

Расставь слова в правильном порядке. Запиши вопросы. Example : she , Sunday , in , last , Was , the , country? - Was she in the country last Sunday? 1) school , Were , at , they , yesterday? - _____________________________________ 2)summer , mountains , he , last , Was , the, in? - _____________________________________ 3) last , the , in , month , park , Was , he? - _____________________________________ 4) in , Great Britain , Were , last , they year? - _____________________________________ 5) you, in , Were , Moscow , ago , a , week? - _____________________________________

