Закончить предложения: My sister is my parents` My grandmother`s parents are my My brother is my grandparents` Mrs Brown is her great-grandchildren`s My grandfather`s father is my
Английский язык
My sister is my parents` daughter. My grandmother`s parents are my great-grandparents. My brother is my grandparents` grandson. Mrs Brown is her great-grandchildren`s great-grandmother. My grandfather`s father is my great-grandfather.
