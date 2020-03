Закончите рассказы: 1. Pam has got a cat.The cat is grey.Pam s cat has got a hat.The hat isn t bad.It is............2.Jim has got a pig.The pig is pink. Jim s pig has got a stick.The stick ins t big.It is........3.Tom has got a...

Закончите рассказы: 1. Pam has got a cat.The cat is grey.Pam s cat has got a hat.The hat isn t bad.It is............2.Jim has got a pig.The pig is pink. Jim s pig has got a stick.The stick ins t big.It is........3.Tom has got a frog.The frog is.........Tom s .....has got a .....The....isn t big.It is.......

