Заранее спасибо, за решение 1) Name a person who goes In for: wrestling ,cycling,boxing,skating, running,mountaineering,skiing,racing, athletics,hunting,chess,draughts, volleyball or basketball?   2)Name sports these places are...

1. A person who goes In for wrestling is a wrestler A person who goes In for cycling is a cycler A person who goes In for boxing is a boxer A person who goes In for skating is a skater A person who goes In for running is a runner A person who goes In for mountaineering is a mountaineer A person who goes In for skiing is a skier A person who goes In for racing is a racer A person who goes In for athletics is an athlet A person who goes In for hunting is a hunter A person who goes In for chess is a chess player A person who goes In for draughts is a draughts player A person who goes In for volleyball is a volleyball player A person who goes In for basketball is a basketball player 2. a court - tennis a course -running, swimming, skiing a stadium - football, racing a rink -skating a track - skiing 3. beat -beat -beaten loose -lost-lost win -won- won draw - drew- drawn 1. Argentina beat Germany 2-1 last Saturday. 2. Milan won the match 3-0 3. The Chicago Buffs lost 75-91 to Celtics 4. Spain drew with Brazil 2-2.