Завтра тест помогите пожалуйста !

1. I`d like to know if there a fireplace in the house? 2. Please tell me whose Christmas gift is it. 3. Does anybody know why do they hang Christmas stockings at the fireplace? 4. Do you know if they celebrate Christmas in India? 5. Tell me how old is the story of Santa. 6. I don`t know how do they make Christmas cake. 7. I`d like to know if Christmas festival long?