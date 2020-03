ЗДРАВСТВУЙТЕ,МОЖЕТЕ ПЕРЕВЕСТИ ЭТОТ ТЕКСТ НА АНГЛИЙСКИЙ ЯЗЫК.ЗАРАНЕЕ СПАСИБО) Я живу в Таганроге и мне хотелось бы рассказать о моем городе. Он расположен на юге России на берегу Азовского моря. Таганрог не очень большой город....

Гость: Гость:

I live in Taganrog and I would like to tell you about my town. It is situated in the south of Russia on the bank of Azov sea. Taganrog is not very big town. It was founded by Peter the first in 1698. Anton Pavlovich Chekhov and Faina Ranevskaya were born there, and we are proud of it. There is very beautiful and native Gorky park. At first it was a garden, but in 1934 it became a park of Max Gorky. Several times it took a gierdon «The best park of culture and rest». Stone staircase and Chekhov`s House are attractions of Taganrog. Chekhov`s House is a museum where Anton Pavlovich was born and grew up. It was built in 1850. I think my town is quite and calm. It is free, there is no vanity here. Everybody I advise to visit my dear Taganrog.