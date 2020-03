Здравствуйте! Помогите пожалуйста, проходим Present Perfect и Past Indefinite. 1/ Were did you .... last weekend? go went have gone 2/ I .... to the seaside 3 years ago. have gone went go 3/ How lucky you ... this year! was ...

Английский язык

Здравствуйте! Помогите пожалуйста, проходим Present Perfect и Past Indefinite. 1/ Were did you .... last weekend? go went have gone 2/ I .... to the seaside 3 years ago. have gone went go 3/ How lucky you ... this year! was were have been 3/ They always .... for Moscow by plane. have left leave left 4/ We decided ... at the hotel stay stayed to stay Я плохо знаю это правило, не могу объяснить ребенку. Помогите пожалуйста, если знаете.

Автор: Гость