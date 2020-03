Здравствуйте! помогите, пожалуйста, составить рассказ о русских старинных игрушк??х на английском языке. 2 класс

Гость: Гость:

Russian folk toy. Folk art is always appreciated and loved by all. It can be made of wood toys, clay, crockery, carpets, lace, etc. Each product bears the goodness, joy, warm hands of the master and the fantasy that fascinates both children and adults. People shaped toy, colorful, original in its conception. It is available to children's perception, as bears in itself understandable to children content that specifically and succinctly. This familiar children fabulous images of people and animals, made of wood or clay.