Английский язык

Здравствуйте, помогите пожалуйста заданием по английскому! Надо вставить глаголы в правильном времени. Past Continious или Past Simple. When we (visit) Costa Rica last winter, we (have) a wonderful holiday there. We (stay) in a hotel on the beach. We (swim) and snorkelled in the sea. The food (be) delicious and the hotel staff (give) us lots of help and information. (we, have) any problems in Costa Rica? Well, we (not like) the swimming pool – insects (swim) in it all the time and the rooms (not have) hot water but in other ways everything (go) well. Charlie: How (be) your weekend, Sandy? Sandy: Okay, thanks, Charlie. How about yours?' Charlie: Yes, okay. I (go) to Scotland on Friday and I was very tired when I (arrive) there. Unfortunately, I (lose) my way while I (drive) north and I (not have) a map or anything. I know! It (be) my fault. Anyway, when I (get) there, the sun (shine) and it (stay) beautiful all weekend! I (have) an umbrella with me but I (not need) it once! I (use to be) very fit but I (not do) much sport nowadays. I'm a bit fat now but I (not use to be). I (not use to sit) in front of the TV all day long. You're very fit and strong. (you use to do) lots of sport?

Автор: Гость