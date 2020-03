1)At the moment Joanne____on the platform.She ___to work by train every morning.(stand/go) 2)Francisco_____ in the shop today.He never___on Sunday.(not work/work) 3)They often___cards after dinner but his evening they ____mus...

Английский язык

1)At the moment Joanne____on the platform.She ___to work by train every morning.(stand/go) 2)Francisco_____ in the shop today.He never___on Sunday.(not work/work) 3)They often___cards after dinner but his evening they ____music .(play/listen) 4)I______the video because I___horror films.(not watch/not like) 5)Karen always___home at 6 30.She_____dinner now.(get/have) 6)Our cousins often___the weekend with us.They____with us this weekend.(spend/stay).

Автор: Гость