1. Complete the sentences with will, shall (’ll) + the following verbs.1. Don’t worry about the exam. I’m sure you’ll pass.2. Why don’t you try on this jacket? It_____________ nice of you.3. You must meet George sometimes. I th...

Английский язык
1. Complete the sentences with will, shall (’ll) + the following verbs.1. Don’t worry about the exam. I’m sure you’ll pass.2. Why don’t you try on this jacket? It_____________ nice of you.3. You must meet George sometimes. I think you____________ him.4. It’s raining. Don’t go out. You _________________ wet.5. Do you think people_____________________ longer in the future?6. Goodbye. I expect we __________________________ again before long.7. I’ve invited Sue to the party, but I don’t think she __________________________.8. When the new road is finished, my journey to work____________________________ much shorter.
2. It'll be nice of you. 3. I think you'll like him. 4. You'll get wet. 5. Do you think people will live longer in the future? 6. I expect we'll meet again before long. 7. I’ve invited Sue to the party, but I don’t think she'll come. 8. When the new road is finished, my journey to work will be much shorter.
