1.Fill in the blanks with the following words. Use only one word in each space. part, world, chance, luck, have, out of luck, win, million, lucky, round, worth, prize, competition, miss. Hello Nancy! I am in the USA! It’s gr...

Английский язык

1.Fill in the blanks with the following words. Use only one word in each space. part, world, chance, luck, have, out of luck, win, million, lucky, round, worth, prize, competition, miss. Hello Nancy! I am in the USA! It’s great. It stretches from the Atlantic Ocean in the east to the Pacific Ocean in the west and from Canada in the north to Mexico in the south. I hope everything is going well with you and your family. Everything is fine here. As you know last spring I tried my … and took … in the Karate Competition. It was a chance in a … . But it was … trying to … . I was … luck and lost the … . At the moment 57 … winners will travel … the world. I would like to visit new places and find new friends all over the … . But I expect … a chance to visit them. Take part with me in the same … next season. Don’t … your chance! Good … . Love, Alison Atkins. 2. Make all the changes and additions necessary to create sentences from the following sets of words and words combinations. Be careful with grammar tenses. 1. They / be going to / not / take part in the competition. 2. I / often / write / letters / to my friends. 3. Our students / take part / in the competition / the day after tomorrow. 4. It / be / my grandmother’s birthday yesterday. 5. The girl / already / phone / the hospital.

Автор: Гость