1.Fill in the blanks with the following words. Use only one word in each space. part, world, chance, luck, have, out of luck, win, million, lucky, round, worth, prize, competition, miss. Hello Nancy! I am in the USA! It’s gr...
Английский язык
1.Fill in the blanks with the following words. Use only one word in each space. part, world, chance, luck, have, out of luck, win, million, lucky, round, worth, prize, competition, miss. Hello Nancy! I am in the USA! It’s great. It stretches from the Atlantic Ocean in the east to the Pacific Ocean in the west and from Canada in the north to Mexico in the south. I hope everything is going well with you and your family. Everything is fine here. As you know last spring I tried my … and took … in the Karate Competition. It was a chance in a … . But it was … trying to … . I was … luck and lost the … . At the moment 57 … winners will travel … the world. I would like to visit new places and find new friends all over the … . But I expect … a chance to visit them. Take part with me in the same … next season. Don’t … your chance! Good … . Love, Alison Atkins. 2. Make all the changes and additions necessary to create sentences from the following sets of words and words combinations. Be careful with grammar tenses. 1. They / be going to / not / take part in the competition. 2. I / often / write / letters / to my friends. 3. Our students / take part / in the competition / the day after tomorrow. 4. It / be / my grandmother’s birthday yesterday. 5. The girl / already / phone / the hospital.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. As you know last spring I tried my luck and took part in the Karate Competition. It was a chance in a million. But it was worth trying to win . I was out of luck and lost the prize . At the moment 57 lucky winners will travel round the world. I would like to visit new places and find new friends all over the world . But I expect to have a chance to visit them. Take part with me in the same competition next season. Don’t miss your chance! Good luck . Love, Alison Atkins. 2. They are not going to take part in the competition. I often write letters to my friends. Our students will take part in the competition the day after tomorrow. It was my grandmother's birthday yesterday. The girl has already phoned the hospital.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Подберите к данным существительным однокоренные глаголы Какое правило объединяет все эти слова Запишите пары слов подчеркните орфограмму.Недоумение...
Математика
Среднеарифметическое число 3 чисел равна 3,2. Среднее число арифметического двух ч??сел из них равна 2,85 найдите найдите третье число
География
Описание страны Китай 1Название государства 2Столица государства 3Площадь го??ударства 4Численность населения 5Положение государства ...
Русский язык