1.He is an ambassador.She is a _______ 2.She _____ a housewife.He _____ st the Embassy. 3.He gets up at 7.30.She _____ at 7 o,clock 4.she _____ to the language school on foot.He ____ to work by car. 5.He speaks four languag...

Английский язык
1.He is an ambassador.She is a _______ 2.She _____ a housewife.He _____ st the Embassy. 3.He gets up at 7.30.She _____ at 7 o,clock 4.she _____ to the language school on foot.He ____ to work by car. 5.He speaks four languages.She ____ three languages. 6.She _____ no free time.He _____ playing tennis in his free time.
