Английский язык

1. He was proud…being chosen. a) at b) of c) in 2. Are you jealous…that guy? a) of b) from c)to 3. Don’t say you are familiar…the subject. a) at b)on c) with 4. Don’t be too sure…yourself, please. a) to b) for c) of 5. Are you really fond…music? a) of b) in c) with 6. He was happy…receiving the award. a) at b) about c) in 7. Don’t be afraid …dogs – they are afraid…you. a) of—of b) at—in c) from—to 8. Jake was married…Jane’s. a) on b) in c) to 9. Sorry…interrupting you. a) with b)for c) at 10. Are you aware…the fact that the company you work…went broke? a) of –for b) in—to c) with—by

Автор: Гость