1)He wiil loooking ... his younger brother until his mother comes a. from b. forward c.at d.after 2)have your father ever been Italy? a.No, I have b.yes ,they have c.yes,I have d.yes , he hasn't 3)My granny always...
Английский язык
1)He wiil loooking ... his younger brother until his mother comes a. from b. forward c.at d.after 2)have your father ever been Italy? a.No, I have b.yes ,they have c.yes,I have d.yes , he hasn't 3)My granny always makes me(to help) my relatives with their problems a.help b.helps c.to help d.helped 4)It's going to rain.Uf Tom (not to take) his umbrella, he will be wet a.won't take b.not take c.doesn't take d.don't take 5)that theatre (to open) about 50 years old a.opened b.were opened c.was opened d.is opened 6)John (to look) with love during his illness by his wife A.was looked after B.was being looked after C.was looking at D.looked for 7)His friend believied that I ucy (to advice) him something worth a.would advice b.will advice c.advises d.advice 8)He didn't remember in what century America (to discover) a.has been discovered b.was discovered c.discovered d.will discover 9)Jack (to promise) that his parents would take him to use sea in summer a.promise b.was promised c.will promise d.promises 10)this work(to finish) by tomorrow a.will be finished b.will finished c.will be finish d.will have been finished _______________ помогитеее!)))
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) He will loooking ... his younger brother until his mother comes. d. after 2) Has your father ever been to Italy? a. No, but I have. 3) My granny always makes me(to help) my relatives with their problems. a. help 4) It's going to rain. If Tom (not to take) his umbrella, he will be wet. c. doesn't take 5) That theatre (to open) about 50 years old c.was opened 6) John (to look) with love during his illness by his wife. A. was looked after и B. was being looked after 7) His friend believied that I ucy (to advice) him something worth. a. would advise 8) He didn't remember in what century America (to discover). b. was discovered 9)Jack (to promise) that his parents would take him to use sea in summer. b. was promised 10) This work(to finish) by tomorrow. d.will have been finished
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Помогите составить выражения: 1 Дима купил a маркеров по 6 грн.На сдачу он получил 12 грн. Сколько денег было у Димы до покупки. 2. Найди перимет...
История
Какие три из названных достижений изобретения появились в Финикии пирамида бетон пурпурная краска стекло ироглифы алфавит
Алгебра
История
Алгебра