1.If I __ to you now, I __ the bus. (talk,miss) 2. If I __ the bus , I __ late for work. (miss , be) 3. If I __ late for work, my boss __ angry with me (be,be) 4. if my boss __angry with me, I __ my job. (be,lose)
Английский язык
1.If I __ to you now, I __ the bus. (talk,miss) 2. If I __ the bus , I __ late for work. (miss , be) 3. If I __ late for work, my boss __ angry with me (be,be) 4. if my boss __angry with me, I __ my job. (be,lose)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.If I talk to you now, I will miss the bus. 2. If I miss the bus , I will be late for work. 3. If I am late for work, my boss will be angry with me 4. if my boss is angry with me, I will lose my job.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Замени слова синонимами . Падать , жара , авария , дорожить , памятник , желать , абзац , ураган , охранять , ехать , дoм , нежный , парад , акк...
Биология
Рост и развитие растения зависят от: а) природных ритмов и условий окружающей среды, б) совместного действия экологических факторов среды, в)...
Русский язык
Русский язык