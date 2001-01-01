1) India has been an independent country since/for ... 1945; the end of World War II; the last five decades; more than 50 years. 2) Our company has sold 50 types of new goods since/for 1993,last year, six months, twenty-fo...
Английский язык
1) India has been an independent country since/for ... 1945; the end of World War II; the last five decades; more than 50 years. 2) Our company has sold 50 types of new goods since/for 1993,last year, six months, twenty-four weeks, the beginning of the year 2001, the new mashines were bought , two year
1) India has been an independent country since 1945; since the end of World War II; for the last five decades; for more than 50 years. 2) Our company has sold 50 types of new goods since 1993, since last year, for six months, for twenty-four weeks, since the beginning of the year 2001, since the new machines were bought , for two years
