Английский язык
1. It is ... wonderful part of... England and ... scenery resembles ... Switzerland. As ... matter of... fact, we had such ... good time that we have decided to have ... holiday there again ... next year. 2 Her husband is on ... business trip so she has to look after ... children all by herself 3. Before I had ... car of my own I used to spend ... lot of ... time waiting for ... buses.
Автор:
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. It is .a.. wonderful part of... England and .the.. scenery resembles ... Switzerland. As .a.. matter of... fact, we had such .a.. good time that we have decided to have .a.. holiday there again ... next year. 2 Her husband is on .a.. business trip so she has to look after .the.. children all by herself 3. Before I had ..a. car of my own I used to spend .a.. lot of ... time waiting for ... buses.
