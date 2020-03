1) My dog (bark) very loudly (?; -; who; how) 2) The girl (get) up at 7 o’clock every day (?; -; who; when; what time) 3) The children (swim)well (?; -; how; why) 4) My sister (go) to school every day (?; -; where; when; who...

Гость: Гость:

1) My dog barks very loudly. Does my dog bark very loudly? My dog doesn't barks very loudy. Who barks very loudly? How barks my dog? 2) The girl gets up at 7 o'clock every day. Does girl get up at 7 o'clock every day. The girl doesn't get up at 7 o'clock every day. Who gets up at 7 o'clock every day? When girl gets up at 7 o'clock? What time girl gets up every day? 3) The children swim well. Does children swim well? Children doesn't swim well. How children swim? - 4) My sister goes to school every day. Does my sister goes to school every day? My sister doesn't go to school every day. Where my sister goes every day? When my sister goes to school? Who goes to school every day? 5) The boys give the book to the teacher yesterday. Did boys give the book to the teacher yesterday? Boys doesn't give the book to the teacher yesterday. Who give the book to the teacher yesterday? When boys give the book to the teacher? Whom boys give the book yesterday?