1) My mother asked who (break) her favourite vase. 2) Look! Somebody (break) my favourite vase. 3) You ever (see) a flying saucer? – No, but my brother said he (see) it. 4) He looked at the girl and understood he (see) her some...

Английский язык

1) My mother asked who (break) her favourite vase. 2) Look! Somebody (break) my favourite vase. 3) You ever (see) a flying saucer? – No, but my brother said he (see) it. 4) He looked at the girl and understood he (see) her somewhere before. 5) Mrs Brown lives next door but she never (say) more than “Good morning” to me. 6) They just (buy) the apples. Have one!

Автор: Гость