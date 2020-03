1. Поставьте глагол в скобках в нужное время Sam (to visit) his granny every summer. I (not to understand) what you (to want) to say. My parents (to buy) a car. … you ever (to loose) your passport? Monkeys (not to like) or...

Английский язык

1. Поставьте глагол в скобках в нужное время Sam (to visit) his granny every summer. I (not to understand) what you (to want) to say. My parents (to buy) a car. … you ever (to loose) your passport? Monkeys (not to like) oranges. I (to see) this film twice. She (to learn) English since childhood. The sun just (to rise). The train (to start) at 5. What you (to do )? I (to speak) over the phone

