1.tartan cloth is ...in scotland. 2.England,scotland,wales and northern Ireland are parts of ... слова:popular,the UK,British

Английский язык
1.tartan cloth is ...in scotland. 2.England,scotland,wales and northern Ireland are parts of ... слова:popular,the UK,British
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Tartan cloth is popular in scotland. 2.England,scotland,wales and northern Ireland are parts of the UK
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Помогите писать 22 упр.
Ответить
Русский язык
1. Определите способ образования слова дворец 2.Определите способ образования слова бездонный
Ответить
Математика
Математика, 4 класс. Доли. А. Вырази в метрах: 1 дм, 1 см, 1 мм. Б. Вырази в километрах: 1 м, 1 дм, 1 см. В. Вырази в тоннах: 1 ц, 1 кг, 1 г....
Ответить
Русский язык
Сочинение по картине "Царевна-Лебедь" срочно!!!!!!!!! не менее 16 предложений спосык заранее
Ответить
Русский язык
Прочитай предложения расставь в них знаки препинания. составь схему каждого пред??ожения. 1. Дверь тихонько заскрипела и в светлицу входит царь... ...
Ответить