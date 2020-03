1 The wind (to blow) now. 2 The house (to be) high. 3 The boy (to bite) an apple now. 4 They ( to finish) the task already. 5 He (to call) Mary every week. написати в потрібному часі

Английский язык

1 The wind (to blow) now. 2 The house (to be) high. 3 The boy (to bite) an apple now. 4 They ( to finish) the task already. 5 He (to call) Mary every week. написати в потрібному часі

Автор: Гость