Английский язык
1.the worse your school marks are, the angriest your parents become. 2.my friends is fond of reading. 3.london is the capital of the great britain. 4.we speak neither german not italian. 5.it rains now so i will not go for a walk. напишите пожалуйста в каждом предложении что неправильно? большое спасибо заранее)))
1. The worse your school marks are, the angrier your parents become.2. My friends are fond of reading. 3. London is the capital of Great Britain. 4. We speak neither German no Italian. 5. It is raining now, so I will not go for a walk.
