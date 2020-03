1. there's a small table ___ to a bed. a. opposite b. next c. between 2. there's a plant in ___ of the window a. front b. behind c. between 3. don't argue ___ me! a. to b. at c. with 4. our neighbours always ___ a lot o...

Английский язык

1. there's a small table ___ to a bed. a. opposite b. next c. between 2. there's a plant in ___ of the window a. front b. behind c. between 3. don't argue ___ me! a. to b. at c. with 4. our neighbours always ___ a lot of noise a. do b. make c. have 5. my dogs always ___ when hey see the postman a. bark b. shout c. cry

Автор: Гость