1. Вставьте some, any, no или их производные. 1. Here are ... books by English writers. Take ... book you like. 2. There are ... boys in the garden because they are at school. 3. I can see ... on the snow, but I don't know wha...

Английский язык

1. Вставьте some, any, no или их производные. 1. Here are ... books by English writers. Take ... book you like. 2. There are ... boys in the garden because they are at school. 3. I can see ... on the snow, but I don't know what it is. 4. Are there ... desks in the classroom? - Yes, there are many. 5. There are ... books on this desk, but there are...._ exercise-books. 2. Заполните пропуски, вставив одно из слов, данных в скобках. 1. 1 didn't see ... in the street when I went out (anybody, nobody). 2. We did not play ... games in the yard because it was raining all day long (no, any). 3. There is ... at home (anybody, nobody). 4. How much did you pay for these boots? - I didn't pay ... (nothing, anything). They are a present from my grandmother. 3 . Вставьте as ... as, so ... as или than. 1. Our house is not ... big ... yours. 2. The new cinema in our district is much bigger ... the old one. 3. We are ... proud of our district ... you are of yours. 4. The house I live in is ... old ... the one my sister lives in. 4. Переведите на английский язык. Старый, старше, самый старый, самый старший, мой старший брат, мой старый друг, дальше, самый дальний, самый длинный, короче, счастливый, счастливее, самый счастливый, самый лучший, самый черный. 5. Вставьте модальные глаголы may или can. 1. I ... finish the work tomorrow if no one both¬ers me any more. 2. ... we come and see you next Sunday at three o'clock in the afternoon? 3. What time is it? — It ... be about six o'clock, but I am not sure. 4. Only a person who knows the language very well ... answer such a question. 5. ... I come in? 6. Let me look at your exercises. I ... be able to help you. 7. I ... not swim, because until this year the doctor did not allow me to be more than two minutes in the water. But this year he says I ... stay in for fifteen minutes if I like, so I am going to learn to swim. 8. Libraries are quite free, and any one who likes ... get books there. 9. I ... come and see you tomorrow if I have time. 10. Take your raincoat with you: it ... rain today. 11. Do you think you ... do that? 6. Вставьте артикль, где необходимо. 1. This is ... tree. ... tree is green. 2. I can see three ... boys. ... boys are playing. 3. I have ... bicycle. ... bicycle is black. My ... friend has no ... bicycle. 4. Our ... room is large. 5. We wrote ... dictation yesterday. ... dictation was long. 6. She has two ... daughters and one ... son. Her ... son is ... pupil. 7. My ... brother's ... friend has no ... dog. 8. This ... pencil is broken. Give me that ... pencil, please. 9. She has ... ball. ... ball is ... big. 10. I got ... letter from my ... friend yesterday. ... letter was interesting.

