1.When were you born? a)I were born in 1990 b)I am born in 1990 c)I was born in 1990 d)I is born in 1990 e)Iare born in 1990 1.What is a capital of Kazakhstan? a)London don is capital of Kazakhstan b)Astana is a capital of Kaz...

Английский язык

1.When were you born? a)I were born in 1990 b)I am born in 1990 c)I was born in 1990 d)I is born in 1990 e)Iare born in 1990 1.What is a capital of Kazakhstan? a)London don is capital of Kazakhstan b)Astana is a capital of Kazakhstan c)Moccow is a capital of Kazakhstan d)Tokio is a capital of Kazakhstan e)New York is a capital of Kazakhstan 3.Pmitry___TV now a)watch b)was watching c)is watching d)watches e)watched 4.Olga___her grandmother yesterday a)visit b)visited c)visits d)visites e)to visit 5.Tom___at 5 o'clock yesterday a)play b)was playing c)is playing d)were playing e)to play 6.I___ to my friend now a)talks b)was talking c)am talking d)were talking e)is talking

Автор: Гость