№1.заполните пропуски союзами in order to, so as to, so that или частицей to : 1.they wen to the hospital_____see their friend. 2. the car stopped___ a woman could walk. 3. my sister is going to study French___leave London f...

Английский язык

№1.заполните пропуски союзами in order to, so as to, so that или частицей to : 1.they wen to the hospital_____see their friend. 2. the car stopped___ a woman could walk. 3. my sister is going to study French___leave London for Paris. 4. my father turned on the television___ watch the latest news. 5 we bought a laptop___our son could work anywhere. №2 Дополните предложения по смыслу : 1. She took several books in order____________. 2. He bought a new car so_________________. 3. My parents called my tutor so as _______________. 4. I called for Jane to __________________. 5. She read those articles in order ______________. 6. I'll attend his letcures so that ______.

