10. Transform the following sentences into interrogative and negative form: 1. Internet and computer growth in Russia has been the envy European and North American country during the past few years. 2. Mobile communication c...

Английский язык
10. Transform the following sentences into interrogative and negative form: 1. Internet and computer growth in Russia has been the envy European and North American country during the past few years. 2. Mobile communication companies had hoped that 3G technology would prove to be a boom. 3. Internet usage has nearly reached the limit. 4. The largest computer and Internet service providers in Russia will reach yearly turnover of $ 500 million. 5. Most of the people who need computer live in cities of one million or more. 6. The government did launch the Electronic Russia program. 7. Different ministries and political organs could not agree on how to implement the program. 8. The government is developing a new plan. 9. This time a single ministry will be responsible for “Informatization”. 10. In many developing countries the Internet may provide businessmen with a reliable alternative to the expensive and unreliable telecommunications systems of these countries.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1.Internet and computer growth in Russia has  not been the envy European and North American country during the past few years.  Has  Internet and computer growth in Russia  been the envy European and North American country during the past few years. ? 2. Mobile communication companies had not hoped that 3G technology would prove to be a boom. Had  Mobile communication companies  hoped that 3G technology would prove to be a boom. ? 3. Internet usage has not  nearly reached the limit. Has  Internet usage  nearly reached the limit. ? 4. The largest computer and Internet service providers in Russia will not reach yearly turnover of $ 500 million. Will  The largest computer and Internet service providers in Russia  reach yearly turnover of $ 500 million. ? 5. Most of the people who need computer  dont  live in cities of one million or more. Do  Most of the people who need computer live in cities of one million or more. ? 6. The government didn’t do  launch the Electronic Russia program. Did The government do  launch the Electronic Russia program 7. Different ministries and political organs could not agree on how to implement the program. .Could  Different ministries and political organs  agree on how to implement the program. ? 8. The government is not developing a new plan. Is The government   developing a new plan? 9. This time a single ministry will not be responsible for “Informatization”. Will This time a single ministry be responsible for “Informatization”.? 10. In many developing countries the Internet may not  provide businessmen with a reliable alternative to the expensive and unreliable telecommunications systems of these countries. .May  In many developing countries the Internet provide businessmen with a reliable alternative to the expensive and unreliable telecommunications systems of these countries. ?  

