100 БАЛЛОВ Задание.переведите предложения,затем раскройте скобки,используя времена активного или пассивного залога l. As soon as little Michelle (take) to nospital her ankle (TombuxKa) (X-ray) and the X-ray plates (give) to the...

Гость: Гость:

1.As soon as little Michelle took to hospitle her ankle TombuxKa's X-Ray and the X-Ray plates were given to the doctor. She examined her ankle thoroughlyand decided that it have the plaster to be put. Although, her ankle was painful, but she did not cry and everybody said how brave she was. Now Michelle's ankle gradually gets better and the doctor just told her mother that he will be able to take off the plaster next Monday. Then she would be sended home if everything will be allright. 2.One morning last week I realized that my bike was stolen from my garden. I phoned the police and two officers came to my house the next day.They ask if I saw or heard anything.I told them I was out that evening and didn't notice anything suspicious when I returned home. Before the police will be left they told me that I will be informed as soon as the bike will be found. However, there was a Happy Ending of this story. In the evening I were phoned by a friend of mine. "By the way ," she said, "if you need your bike, I will bring it back this afternoon. I borrowed it a couple of days ago".