Английский язык
17)Complete the joke with the articles where necessary. ... member of ... military orchestra 'felt ill and went to see ... doctor. «Let me see your ... throat», said ... doctor. «Oh, you have got ... cold. You should stay in ... bed for ... day or two. Take this ... medicine ... three times ... day and you’ll feel ... better soon». In ... three days ... man came to ... doctor again. «Your ... throat is quite well now», said ... doctor. «You can go back to your ... work. By the way, what instrument do you play in ... orchestra?» «1 play ... drum, sir», answered ... man.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A member of a military orchestra felt ill and went to see the doctor. «Let me see your throat», said the doctor. «Oh, you have got a cold. You should stay in bed for a day or two. Take this medicine three times a day and you’ll feel better soon». In three days the man came to the doctor again. «Your throat is quite well now», said the doctor. «You can go back to your work. By the way, what instrument do you play in the orchestra?» «I play the drum, sir», answered the man.
