Английский язык
3. How many? Ask and answer. 1 How many days _ _ _ there in a week? There _ _ _ s _ _ _ _ days in a week. 2 How many ______________________? _____________________________________________. 3 How many ______________________? _____________________________________________. 4 How many ______________________? _____________________________________________. 5 How many ______________________? _____________________________________________. 6 How many ______________________? _____________________________________________. days in a week, windows in your bedroom ,floors in your house, books in your schoolbag, letters in the Russian alphabet, pages in your English workbook.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 How many days are there in a week? There are seven days in a week. 2 How many windows are there in your bedroom ? There is one window in my bedroom.____________________________________________. 3 How many floors are there in your house? There is one floor in my house.____________________________________________. 4 How many books are there in your schoolbag ? There are five books in my school bag. ___________________________________________. 5 How many letters are there in the Russian alphabet ? There are 33 letters in the Russian alphabet. __________________________________________. 6 How many pages are there in your English workbook? _There are eighty-eight pages in my English workbook. _________________________________________. days in a week, windows in your bedroom ,floors in your house, books in your schoolbag, letters in the Russian alphabet, pages in your English workbook.
