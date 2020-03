3 Read and choose.20 points) 1 We haven' t got some/ any eggs.2 Have you got some/ any cheese?3 Can l have some/ any meat?4 l haven' t got some/ any cake.5 We' ve got some/ any burgers.

Английский язык

