4. Поставить глаголы в скобках в нужную форму сослагательного наклонения. If I were you, I (to forgive) him. If he had not received the letter, he (not to write) the answer. If Ann were interested in the language, she (to join)...

Гость: Гость:

4. If I were you, I would forgiVe him. If he had not receiVed the letter, he would't have written the answer. If Ann were interested in the language, she would join the English speaking society. If she knew the address, she would come. If you had eaten less, you would have loOked better. 5. He said that he was in the theater 2 days ago. We decided that we would discuss all the difficult questions before the exam. He said that he was preparing to the exam when you called him. The teacher knew that the students used his lectures, when they prepared for the workshop. He said that yesterday at that time he had been working in the library.