Ответьте на вопросы, желательно переведите их.1. Do you take enough exercise? What exersise? How often do you go to the stadium? to the swimming bath?2. What is your favourite pastime? Have you ever tried to do mountain climbin...

1. Do you take enough exercise? What exersise? How often do you go to the stadium? to the swimming bath? - Yes, I take enoUgh exercises. I go in for volleyball. I go to the stadiUm three times a week. I go to the swimming pool twice a week. 2. What is your favourite pastime? Have you ever tried to do mountain climbing? When was it? Do you like playing football? Are you a member of the school team? Do you support your scholl team when they play? - I have some different hobbies.One of them is reading. Yes, I have tried to do mountain climbing. It was two years ago. I don't like to play fotball, but I like to watch it. I am not a member of my school football team, but I support it when they play. I'm a member of my school volleyball team. 3. Do you go in for sport? What sport? Does it thrill you to watch motor races? horse races? Do you know any favourite sportsmen or sportswomen? - Yes, I go in for sport. I go in for volleyball. Yes, it thrilled me to watch motor races, horce races. Yes, I know sportsmen and sportswomen. My faivourite are Misty May Treanor and Kerri Walsh. They are beach volleyball players. 4. Do you think about your diet? Do you eat things that are good (bad) for you? Do have enough sleep? Do you take a lot of medicine? Are you healthy? How often do you see your doctor? - No, I don't think about my diet, but i try to eat healthy food. Bad food I eat very seldom. I try to sleep enough. No, I don't take medicine at all. I think that I'm healthy. I see my doctor only once a year when I have medical screening.