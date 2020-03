4. Прочитайте, переведите на русский язык предложения, содержащие формы Perfect Passive. 1. The letters have already been written by her. 2. The film has just been seen by us. 3. These books have never been read by him. 4. Her...

Английский язык

4. Прочитайте, переведите на русский язык предложения, содержащие формы Perfect Passive. 1. The letters have already been written by her. 2. The film has just been seen by us. 3. These books have never been read by him. 4. Her work has not been finished yet. 5. The house will have been built by this summer. 6. The article will have been prepared by the end of this week. 7. The sentences will have been translated by the students by the end of the lesson. 8. The supper had already been prepared when we came. 9. When he came the classes had already been finished. 10. By 9 o’clock yesterday I had already sent all the letters.

