Английский язык
4. Write down the odd word from each line and translate it. 1). smart, politician, curious, polite, educated, famous. 2). title, plot, vocabulary, soap opera, characters. 3). writer, journalist, novelist, author, fairy tale. 5. Continue the sentences using the following words: detective stories, plays, adventure stories, poems, horror stories, science fiction. 1). Mark Twain wrote____________. 2). William Shakespeare wrote____________. 3). Stephen King wrote____________. 4). Alexander Belyaev wrote_____________. 5). Darya Dontsova wrote ______________.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1). smart, politician, curious, polite, educated, famous. curious любопытный 2). title, plot, vocabulary, soap opera, characters. vocabulary словник 3). writer, journalist, novelist, author, fairy tale. journalist журналіст 5. Continue the sentences using the following words: detective stories, plays, adventure stories, poems, horror stories, science fiction. 1). Mark Twain wrote___science fiction_________. 2). William Shakespeare wrote___plays_________. 3). Stephen King wrote____horror stories________. 4). Alexander Belyaev wrote____science fiction_________. 5). Darya Dontsova wrote ___detective stories ___________.
