4. Write down the odd word from each line and translate it. 1). smart, politician, curious, polite, educated, famous. 2). title, plot, vocabulary, soap opera, characters. 3). writer, journalist, novelist, author, fairy tale. 5. Continue the sentences using the following words: detective stories, plays, adventure stories, poems, horror stories, science fiction. 1). Mark Twain wrote____________. 2). William Shakespeare wrote____________. 3). Stephen King wrote____________. 4). Alexander Belyaev wrote_____________. 5). Darya Dontsova wrote ______________.

