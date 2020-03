5. Раскройте скобки, поставьте глаголы в нужную форму (past simple(active, passive), past progressive(active, passive)) The little boy ___________(to be) talented. He ________________(inspire) by this play, that he __________...

Английский язык

5. Раскройте скобки, поставьте глаголы в нужную форму (past simple(active, passive), past progressive(active, passive)) The little boy ___________(to be) talented. He ________________(inspire) by this play, that he _____________(write) a play himself and ___________(perform) it together with his friends. At the same time he ______________(write) for a variety of magazines. His novels _______________(to be set) in Victorian England. At fifteen he ______________(leave) school and became a newspaper reporter.

