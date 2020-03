7) A vet is a dangerous job, isn't it? Why? 8) Who can become a vet? 9) Would you like to be a vet? 10) What do vets have to learn about?

7. Sometimes a vet can be a dangerous job if you try to cure a lion or a tiger. 8. Only kind people who love animals can become a vet. 9. Idon*t want to be a vet because I am afraid of blood. but I like animals. 10. All vets must know information about animals. their body. food and a lot of more

Гость: Гость:

7) Yes, vet can be a dangerous job, depends on situation. 8) Anyone can become a vet, but you have to love animals and your job. 9) I never thought about it, but I love animals, so there are some possibilities. 10) I'm sure that vet has to learn a lot; you have to learn the anatomy of different animals, illnesses and their treatments.