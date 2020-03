8. Составьте вопросительные и отрицательные предложения в Past Simple, переведите полу??ившиеся предложения: 1. I played golf yesterday. 2. She worked last week. 3.Mary travelled to Africa last year. 4. I met (неправильный глаг...

Гость: Гость:

1.Did i play golf yesterday? I didn't play golf yesterday 2.Did she work last week? She didn't work last week 3.Did Mary travel to Africa last year? Mary didn't travel to Africa last year 4.Did i meet him yesterday? I didn't meet him yesterday 5.Did they have a dog many years ago ? They didn't have a dog many years sgo . 6.Did our team win last summer? Our team didn't win last summer. 7.Did Angela and Peter dance together last summer? Angela and Peter didn't dance together last night