Add the tag endings . its nice to invite British students , ? you are responsible for a social programme , ? they didnt arrange a date of the competition , ...

Английский язык

Add the tag endings . its nice to invite British students , ? you are responsible for a social programme , ? they didnt arrange a date of the competition , ? it was a group of 17 students , ? shell stay with her pathers family , ? the accommodation cost werent very high , ?

Автор: Гость