Английский язык, 10 класс

Гость: Гость:

1.I'm trying. 2.It's raining. 3.Why are you looking at me like that? 4.You are making a lot of noise. 5.Excuse me,I'm looking for a phone box. 6.Are you enjoying it? 7.They are crying again. 8.Why are you wearing your fur coat day? 9.I'm not going to school this week. 10.I'm not eating. Это ex6