Английский язык. 7 класс) Complete the sentences. Must or must not? 1) Government ... put laws into practice. 2) Government ... build factories to recycle waste. 3) We ... support people who damage endangered plants. 4) We ... buy early spring flowers such as lilies-of-the-valley or snowdrops. 5) We ... listen to scientists and do all we can to protect nature. 6) People ... make laws that can damage the environment. 7) All human beings ... be responsible for the future of our planet. 8) Nobody ... hunt endangered animals. 9) We all ... work together to save our planet.

