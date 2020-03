Английский язык. Вопросы. помогите правильно составить вопросы на английском, заранее огромная благодарочка! 1. Куда они прибыли 5 апреля? 2. Откуда они прибыли? 3. Куда они направились? 4. Что они посетили? 5. Сколько бы...

Гость: Гость:

1 When did they arrive on the 5th of April? 2 Where they arrived from? 3 where they went? 4 What did they vizit? 5 How many stages were there in church? 6 Where did they go on the 7th of April? 7 Where did they stopped? 8 What dishes did thay taste? 9 Where did they go on the 9th of April? 10 What event was held there? 11 Whom did they employ? 12 What competition was the festival started with? 13 What did the festival include? 14 Where did they go after viziting a chorch? 15 Where did they go on the 11th of April? 16 How many weeks were they in the trip? 17 How many countries did they vizit? 18 What places did they vizit?