Английский языке 6 класс. срочно!!!! составить по 3 предложения. Present simple, present perfect, past simple, future simple, present progressive

Present simple We take a lunch break at 1:30in the afternoon. She goes to the gym every Wednesday. The play starts at 8:00. Present perfect He has worked as a salesman for two years. Look at Tom.He`s sad because he has failed his exam. He has talked to Maria. Past simple My friend watched film yesterday. She went to the gym at 7o`clock. We often travelled to London when we were students. Future simple Mary will make tea. I suppose Todd will buy Diane a drink. I imagine they will have a lot of children. Present progressive She is playing. They are reading. You are buying car.