Англиский сочинение про коллекцию

Гость: Гость:

На английском языке My Collection Hobbies in most people’s lives occupy important place. In this case I’m not an exception. My hobby from the very early age is collecting stamps and coins from different countries. Most of the samples were given to me by my father who in his turn liked collecting them when he was younger. His collection was full of celebrity pictures, football players, museums of the world, etc. He was a real philatelist. Even though I occasionally fill this collection up, I still haven’t got as many stamps as he had. The collection of coins is my next hobby. It all started when my parents brought me some foreign money from their trip to Rome. After that I asked all my friends and relatives who traveled to other countries to bring me some authentic coins. At the moment my collection is rather impressive. I have eurocents, Australian cents, Chinese yuans and many other coins. You can say I’m an amateur collector, but those who collect coins on professional level are called numismatists. And yet it’s not all that interests me. Two years ago I started collecting cute spoons from different cities and countries. They are usually silver- or golden-plated and contain tiny inscriptions or jewels on them. To be honest it’s the most beautiful collection at my home. My first spoon was from England. I bought it when we were on school trip there with our class tutor and school headmaster. After that wherever I saw a nice teaspoon with symbolic meaning, I bought it. Besides, my parents brought me some from different angles of the world. At the moment I have already twenty-six spoons in my collection