Answer these questions about the USA. 1) When did Columbus discover America? 2) Who lived in America before Europeans arrived? 3) Where is the USA situated? 4) What is the capital of the country? 5) How many states are the...

Английский язык

Answer these questions about the USA. 1) When did Columbus discover America? 2) Who lived in America before Europeans arrived? 3) Where is the USA situated? 4) What is the capital of the country? 5) How many states are there in the USA? 6) What is the weather like in the country? 7) What is the biggest city in the country? 8) What is the largest state? 9) Why are there so many bridges in New York? 10) What is a popular symbol of the country?

