Answer these questions about the USA. 1) When did Columbus discover America? 2) Who lived in America before Europeans arrived? 3) Where is the USA situated? 4) What is the capital of the country? 5) How many states are the...

Answer these questions about the USA. 1) When did Columbus discover America? 2) Who lived in America before Europeans arrived? 3) Where is the USA situated? 4) What is the capital of the country? 5) How many states are there in the USA? 6) What is the weather like in the country? 7) What is the biggest city in the country? 8) What is the largest state? 9) Why are there so many bridges in New York? 10) What is a popular symbol of the country?
1) 1492 2)the native americans-indians 3)USA is situated in the Northern hemisphere, borders with Mexico in the south, canada in the north and russian in thу west. 4)Washighton ВС 5)51 6)the weather is different, in the south it is hot and humid, in the east, cool and windy and in the west hot and dry, in the north cool with high rainfalls. 7)New York 8)Texas 9)New York 10)Eagle|flag
